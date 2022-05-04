Ligand Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.10, revenue of $45.69M beats by $11.48M

May 04, 2022 4:52 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:LGND): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $45.69M (-17.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.48M.
  • Outlook: Ligand is reaffirming 2022 revenue guidance for the combined business and providing revenue estimated to be attributable to the OmniAb business anticipating the spin-off later this year.
  • Ligand expects 2022 royalties of $55 million to $60 million, Captisol sales of $40 million to $50 million and contract revenue of $52 million to $62 million. These revenue components result in total revenue of $147 million to $172 million for the combined business.
  • The company expects that $35 million to $45 million of revenue will be attributable to OmniAb, principally in the contract revenue line.
