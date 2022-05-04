Sunstone Hotel Investors to acquire Miami Beach hotel for $232M

May 04, 2022 4:53 PM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) said Wednesday it will acquire the 339-room The Confidante Miami Beach for $232M, or $684K per key, from an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels.
  • The purchase price represents a 17.3x multiple on 2022 forecasted hotel EBITDA and a 5% cap rate on 2022 forecasted hotel net operating income.
  • SHO expects to invest ~$60M to rebrand the hotel into a beachfront resort under Hyatt's luxury, lifestyle Andaz brand.
  • Once renovation is complete, SHO expects the hotel to generate an 8-9% stabilized net operating income yield on the total investment in the hotel.
  • The acquisition will be funded through cash on hand and borrowing on SHO's currently undrawn revolving credit facility.
  • "The acquisition allows us to recycle capital from our recent sales of 3 Chicago hotels into this higher growth and better NAV enhancing investment," said SHO CEO Bryan Giglia.
  • Once rebranding is complete, SHO anticipates having an all-in basis of ~$900K per key for a fully renovated, oceanfront, luxury Miami Beach resort.
  • The deal is expected to close by the end of Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.