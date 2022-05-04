Sunstone Hotel Investors to acquire Miami Beach hotel for $232M
May 04, 2022 4:53 PM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) said Wednesday it will acquire the 339-room The Confidante Miami Beach for $232M, or $684K per key, from an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels.
- The purchase price represents a 17.3x multiple on 2022 forecasted hotel EBITDA and a 5% cap rate on 2022 forecasted hotel net operating income.
- SHO expects to invest ~$60M to rebrand the hotel into a beachfront resort under Hyatt's luxury, lifestyle Andaz brand.
- Once renovation is complete, SHO expects the hotel to generate an 8-9% stabilized net operating income yield on the total investment in the hotel.
- The acquisition will be funded through cash on hand and borrowing on SHO's currently undrawn revolving credit facility.
- "The acquisition allows us to recycle capital from our recent sales of 3 Chicago hotels into this higher growth and better NAV enhancing investment," said SHO CEO Bryan Giglia.
- Once rebranding is complete, SHO anticipates having an all-in basis of ~$900K per key for a fully renovated, oceanfront, luxury Miami Beach resort.
- The deal is expected to close by the end of Q2.