Aeva Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.1M beats by $0.02M
May 04, 2022 4:55 PM ETAeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aeva Technologies press release (NYSE:AEVA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.1M (+266.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.02M.
- “We continue to strengthen our position as the leader in FMCW sensing technology and expanded our commercial reach to bring next-generation perception to a growing list of applications and markets,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “As demand for our unique 4D LiDAR continues to increase, we look forward to first deliveries of Aeries II in late Q2 and converting additional programs towards production, while our solid balance sheet positions Aeva to continue to execute on our mission to enable perception for everything.”