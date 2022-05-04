Marathon Oil Q1 results - meets earnings expectations, bumps buyback and capex

Marathon Oil (MRO) reported Q1 results after the close Wednesday, posting in-line earnings and generating strong free cash flow, while the bumping buyback and capital spending outlook:

Earnings - the Company generated $1.02 in adjusted earnings per share during the quarter, against Street expectations for $0.98.

Cash flow - adjusted free cash flow came in at $940m or ~5.2% of Marathon's (MRO) current market cap.

Capital allocation - the previously announced dividend bump (sub 1% payout) was complimented by $900m in share repurchases year-to-date, or ~5.0% of shares outstanding; the board also approved increasing the share repurchase authorization to $2.5b.

Guide - the free cash flow guide was increased to $4.5b, or ~25% of the current market cap, reflecting higher commodity prices and higher capital spend; capex was lifted ~8% to $1.3b to reflect service cost inflation.

Management maintained production guidance, indicating plans to sustain 2021 volumes. In 2021, the Company produced 348kboe/d, versus Q1 results at 345kboe/d, suggesting the company is in-fact running a sustaining capital program despite the increased spend. Most peers have maintained budgets thus far; however, improved free cash flow guidance and an increased buyback likely support shares through Q2 results.