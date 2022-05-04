Ceridian HCM Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.05, revenue of $293.3M beats by $3.86M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 4:57 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ceridian HCM press release (NYSE:CDAY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $293.3M (+25.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.86M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $44.5 million.
Second Quarter 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $293 million to $296 million vs. consensus of $291.57M, or an increase of 17% to 18% on a GAAP basis and 18% to 19% on a constant currency basis; Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $47 million.
Full Year 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $1,208 million to $1,230 million vs. consensus of $1.21B, or an increase of 18% to 20% on a GAAP basis and constant currency basis compared to previously issued guidance of $1,192 million to $1,217 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $205 million compared to previously issued guidance of $180 million to $195 million.