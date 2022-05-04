Signify Health GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.08, revenue of $216.5M beats by $3.29M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 5:00 PM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Signify Health press release (NYSE:SGFY): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $216.5M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.29M.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased 31% to $45.0 million, compared to $34.4 million for the first quarter 2021, driven primarily by HCS revenue growth.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 20.8%, a 170-basis point improvement from the comparable year ago period.

  • 2022 Guidance: Total revenue in the range of $948 million to $971 million vs. consensus of $962.74M; and total adjusted EBITDA in the range of $212 million to $222 million.

