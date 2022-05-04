NiSource (NYSE:NI) said on Wednesday that it will delay the retirement of an Indiana coal plant by two years, citing uncertainty caused by the U.S. Commerce Department's investigation into solar panel imports.

The remaining two units of the R.M. Schahfer coal plant will retire by the end of 2025, rather than in 2023, NiSource (NI) executives said during the utility's earnings conference call.

The company also said it expects most solar projects originally scheduled for completion in 2022-23 will be delayed by 6-18 months.

The company said its goal to cut carbon emissions by 90% by 2030 and shut down all of its coal plants by 2028, which prompted it to retire two older units last year, has not changed.

NiSource (NI) earlier reported Q1 adjusted earnings that missed estimates.