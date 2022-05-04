MetLife Q1 earnings top Wall Street estimates on lower COVID-19 life insurance claims

May 04, 2022 5:01 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

The MetLife Building

mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MetLife (NYSE:MET) first-quarter earnings on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations amid a decline in COVID-19 life insurance claims, CFO John McCallion said in a financial update video.

For its U.S. business, Group Benefits adjusted earnings were $112M in Q1, an increase of 20% from the year-ago period, driven by volume growth.

On the other hand, adjusted Retirement and Income Solutions of $581M in Q1 fell 16% from a year ago, primarily due to lower variable investment income compared with an outsized contribution a year ago, McCallion said.

In Asia, adjusted earnings slid 7% to $580M in Q1 due to lower recurring interest margins and less favorable equity markets.

For Latin America, Q1 adjusted earnings of $142M soared from $40M in Q1 2021, as COVID-19-related claims subsided.

MetLife Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings of $377M dipped 37% from the previous year given less favorable underwriting.

Overall, premiums and fees totaled $12.85B at March 31 compared with $12.35B at March 31, 2021, according to the earnings release.

Revenue of $17.72B beat the consensus of $16.81B and increased from $15.6B in Q1 2021.

Q1 book value of $61.55 per share slid from $70.08 in Q1 of last year.

Q1 return on equity of 4.3% vs. 1.8% in Q1 2021.

Earlier, MetLife has approved a new $3B share buyback authorization.

