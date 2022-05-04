Corteva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.16, revenue of $4.84B beats by $370M
- Corteva press release (NYSE:CTVA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $4.84B (+15.2% Y/Y) beats by $370M.
- Management affirmed full year 2022 net sales and Operating EBITDA guidance. The Company expects net sales to be in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion vs. $16.82B consensus and Operating EBITDA in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion. The Company adjusted its expectations for Operating EPS for 2022, which is now expected to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 per share vs. $2.46 consensus, reflecting lower average share count.