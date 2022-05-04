Barrett Business GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.68, revenue of $246.38M misses by $0.7M
May 04, 2022 5:01 PM ETBarrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Barrett Business press release (NASDAQ:BBSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $246.38M (+12.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.7M.
- Outlook 2022:
- Gross billings growth of 10% to 12%, increased from 7% to 9% in the prior outlook.
- Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 6%, increased from 3% to 4% in the prior outlook.
- Gross margin as a percent of gross billings remains 3.0% to 3.1%. Effective annual tax rate of 25% to 27%, increased from 24% to 25% in the prior outlook.