TimkenSteel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.11, revenue of $352M

May 04, 2022 5:01 PM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TimkenSteel press release (NYSE:TMST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $352M (+28.7% Y/Y).
  • Outlook:
  • Customer demand – remains solid across all end markets, as evidenced by a full order book through the end of the third quarter of 2022.
  • Ship tons – expect a sequential increase in second-quarter shipments. Periodic customer manufacturing disruptions may continue to negatively impact shipments.
  • Base price per ton – expect second-quarter base price per ton to be similar to slightly higher, compared with the first quarter of 2022.
  • Surcharge revenue per ton – expect a second-quarter sequential increase as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices.
  • Melt utilization – expected to be above 85% during the second quarter.
  • Inflationary pressure – anticipated to continue on commodities, consumables and other manufacturing costs.
  • Operating cash flow – expected to be positive in the second quarter primarily driven by profitability and continued disciplined working capital management.
  • Capital expenditures – expected to be approximately $40M in 2022, consistent with previous guidance.
