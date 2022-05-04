TimkenSteel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.11, revenue of $352M
May 04, 2022 5:01 PM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TimkenSteel press release (NYSE:TMST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $352M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Outlook:
- Customer demand – remains solid across all end markets, as evidenced by a full order book through the end of the third quarter of 2022.
- Ship tons – expect a sequential increase in second-quarter shipments. Periodic customer manufacturing disruptions may continue to negatively impact shipments.
- Base price per ton – expect second-quarter base price per ton to be similar to slightly higher, compared with the first quarter of 2022.
- Surcharge revenue per ton – expect a second-quarter sequential increase as a result of higher scrap and alloy prices.
- Melt utilization – expected to be above 85% during the second quarter.
- Inflationary pressure – anticipated to continue on commodities, consumables and other manufacturing costs.
- Operating cash flow – expected to be positive in the second quarter primarily driven by profitability and continued disciplined working capital management.
- Capital expenditures – expected to be approximately $40M in 2022, consistent with previous guidance.