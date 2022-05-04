Evolent Health Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.13, revenue of $297.06M beats by $10.25M

May 04, 2022 5:03 PM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evolent Health press release (NYSE:EVH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $297.06M (+38.1% Y/Y) beats by $10.25M.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance
  • Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of approximately $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Analysts estimate $1.16B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $85.0 million to $95.0 million.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Guidance
  • For the three months ending June 30, 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $290.0 million to $305.0 million vs. estimates of $285.40M.
