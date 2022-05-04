Lantronix Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $32.3M beats by $2.82M; raises FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 5:03 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lantronix press release (NASDAQ:LTRX): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $32.3M (+88.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.82M.
- The company expects continuing growth in the fourth quarter and is raising its full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $125 million to $129 million vs. consensus of $122.27M, representing growth of approximately 75 percent to 80 percent year-over-year; non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.31 to $0.37 cents per share vs. consensus of $0.33, up approximately 64 percent to 95 percent year-over-year.