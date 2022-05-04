Veris Residential FFO of $0.09 misses by $0.06, revenue of $99.1M beats by $8.42M

May 04, 2022 5:06 PM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Veris Residential press release (NYSE:VRE): Q1 FFO of $0.09 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $99.1M (+30.2% Y/Y) beats by $8.42M.
  • Same Store Net Operating Income or the operating multifamily portfolio increased by 20% and 6.8%, respectively; Multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate was 16%.
  • The company's operating multifamily portfolio, comprised of 6,691 units, was 97.5% occupied as of March 31, 2022, up from 96.6% as of December 31, 2021; Same Store 5,825-unit operating multifamily portfolio was 97.2% occupied as of March 31, 2022, 3.6% above pre-pandemic level.
