Sturm, Ruger GAAP EPS of $1.70 misses by $0.03, revenue of $166.58M beats by $1.94M
May 04, 2022 5:08 PM ETSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sturm, Ruger press release (NYSE:RGR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.70 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $166.58M (-9.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.94M.
- CEO comment: "We are excited to see the ongoing progress of our Marlin product line. We continue to increase production volumes and look forward to re-introducing additional Ruger-made Marlin lever-action rifles throughout this year. We are just scratching the surface of the value that Marlin products and the Marlin brand will bring to Ruger. We know that Ruger and Marlin fans alike are eagerly awaiting additional offerings and we look forward to more new product launches in 2022.”