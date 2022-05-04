APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 misses by $0.17, revenue of $2.67B beats by $230M

May 04, 2022 5:09 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $2.67B (+42.8% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Reported production of 404,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 322,000 BOE per day.
  • Generated net cash from operating activities of $891 million, adjusted EBITDAX of $1.7 billion, and free cash flow of $675 million, up 39% from previous quarter.
  • Announced discovery at Krabdagu exploration well on Block 58 offshore Suriname and spud Rasper exploration well on Block 53.
  • Outlook: APA is raising capital investment guidance for the full year by approximately 8%, to $1.725 billion, to support increased drilling activity in Suriname, as well as an expected increase in U.S. non-operated activity
