Sarepta net loss narrows 37% buoyed by muscular dystrophy therapies revenue increase
May 04, 2022 5:10 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw its Q1 2022 net loss narrow 37% to $105.1M (-$1.20 per share, basic and diluted) thanks to a significant boost in sales of its three muscular dystrophy therapies.
- Its quarterly results also beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Revenue of $210.8M was a ~44% year-over-year increase. The company said the increase was due to growing demand for its products in the U.S.
- Total costs and expenses decreased slightly to $297.7M compared to $298.8M in Q1 2021.
- See why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners says that Sarepta (SRPT) is a hold.