Booking HoldingsEPS of $3.90, revenue of $2.7B beats by $170M

  • Booking Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BKNG): Q1 EPS of $3.90 may not be comparable to consensus of $1.18.
  • Revenue of $2.7B (+136.8% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • Stock +11% after hours
  • Room nights booked in the 1st quarter of 2022 increased 100% from the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the 1st quarter of 2022 was $310 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $195 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • The results for the 1st quarter of 2022 include net losses of $987 million on equity securities with readily determinable fair values while the results for the 1st quarter of 2021 include net gains of $32 million on equity securities with readily determinable fair values.
