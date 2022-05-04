Booking HoldingsEPS of $3.90, revenue of $2.7B beats by $170M
May 04, 2022 5:09 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Booking Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BKNG): Q1 EPS of $3.90 may not be comparable to consensus of $1.18.
- Revenue of $2.7B (+136.8% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
- Stock +11% after hours
- Room nights booked in the 1st quarter of 2022 increased 100% from the prior-year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the 1st quarter of 2022 was $310 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $195 million in the prior-year quarter.
- The results for the 1st quarter of 2022 include net losses of $987 million on equity securities with readily determinable fair values while the results for the 1st quarter of 2021 include net gains of $32 million on equity securities with readily determinable fair values.