Trean Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, revenue of $68.91M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 5:10 PM ETTrean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trean Insurance press release (NASDAQ:TIG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16.
  • Revenue of $68.91M (+43.4% Y/Y).
  • Gross written premiums were $161.4 million, a $14.7 million, or 10.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.
  • Net earned premiums were $64.2 million, a $23.0 million, or 56.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.
  • Combined ratio was 89.6%, compared to 89.4% for the same prior-year period.
  • Return on equity of 11.8%; adjusted return on equity of 7.9%; return on tangible equity of 24.1%; and adjusted return on tangible equity of 16.2%.
  • The Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2022: Gross written premium is still expected to be between $655 million and $670 million; Net earned premium outlook has been raised to be between $255 million and $265 million, from the previous range of between $240 million and $250 million; Total revenue has been raised to be between $268 million and $278 million vs. consensus of $243.33M, from the previous range of between $253 million and $263 million and expense ratio between 32% and 33% of net earned premium.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Outlook: Gross written premium between $158 million and $163 million; Adjusted net income between $4.3 million and $5.3 million, which implies flat to 23% growth on a year-over-year basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.