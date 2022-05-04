Trean Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, revenue of $68.91M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 5:10 PM ETTrean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trean Insurance press release (NASDAQ:TIG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16.
- Revenue of $68.91M (+43.4% Y/Y).
- Gross written premiums were $161.4 million, a $14.7 million, or 10.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.
- Net earned premiums were $64.2 million, a $23.0 million, or 56.0%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.
- Combined ratio was 89.6%, compared to 89.4% for the same prior-year period.
- Return on equity of 11.8%; adjusted return on equity of 7.9%; return on tangible equity of 24.1%; and adjusted return on tangible equity of 16.2%.
- The Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2022: Gross written premium is still expected to be between $655 million and $670 million; Net earned premium outlook has been raised to be between $255 million and $265 million, from the previous range of between $240 million and $250 million; Total revenue has been raised to be between $268 million and $278 million vs. consensus of $243.33M, from the previous range of between $253 million and $263 million and expense ratio between 32% and 33% of net earned premium.
- Second Quarter 2022 Outlook: Gross written premium between $158 million and $163 million; Adjusted net income between $4.3 million and $5.3 million, which implies flat to 23% growth on a year-over-year basis.