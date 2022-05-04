Service Properties Trust FFO of -$0.02 misses by $0.20, revenue of $393.76M misses by $16.39M
May 04, 2022 5:11 PM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Service Properties Trust press release (NASDAQ:SVC): Q1 FFO of -$0.02 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $393.76M (+50.8% Y/Y) misses by $16.39M.
- “Hotel operating trends began to improve in mid-February as the impact of the Omicron variant subsided and bookings increased at our urban and select service hotels. Comparable RevPAR improved as the first quarter progressed from 37.3% below 2019 levels in January 2022 to 25.7% below 2019 levels in March 2022. We expect to benefit further from a rebound in business travel in the coming quarters, particularly at our full service hotels as urban centers continue to reopen. Our net lease portfolio continues to provide steady cash flow driven by our diverse mix of tenants and industries."