Skillz falls 7% as Q1 loss swells on higher costs
May 04, 2022 5:12 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has slipped 7% postmarket after its Q1 earnings showed a wider net loss that was worse than analysts expected.
- That was thanks largely to sharply higher costs and expenses, which jumped 76% to $238 million.
- Net loss swelled accordingly, to $148.1 million from a loss of $53.6 million in the prior-year period. Revenues grew 12% to $93.4 million.
- Some $65 million of the increased loss was driven by nonrecurring stock-based compensation expense, tied to canceling performance stock units previously granted to the CEO.
- Its full-year revenue guidance is unchanged at $400 million (in line with analyst expectations currently at $399.1 million).
- In operating metrics, paying monthly active users grew by 22%, to 0.57 million.
- “Skillz drove strong improvement in marketing efficiency in the first quarter of 2022,” says CEO Andrew Paradise. “We commenced our transition to profitable growth through both sustained product innovation, including the recent beta launch of our cloud-gaming feature, and rollout of more enhancements that improve the user experience through social and personalization.”
- Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.