GFL Environmental Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06

May 04, 2022 5:14 PM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • GFL Environmental press release (NYSE:GFL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06.
  • Revenue of C$1.40B, compared to C$1.1B in Q1 2021.
  • Outlook:
  • Revenue is estimated to be between C$6,000 million and C$6,100 million (previously between C$5,825 million and C$5,925 million).
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is C$4.59B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between C$1,680 million and C$1,720 million (previously between C$1,625 million and C$1,665 million).
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow is estimated to be between C$645 million and $675 million (previously between C$625 million and C$655 million).
