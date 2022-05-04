Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares gained strongly in extended hours trading after reporting a lighter loss than expected.

For the first quarter, net sales reached $479.6 million, a 7.8% increase from 2021, but just short of estimates by $1 million. Earnings per share beat estimates, being reported at a net loss of $1.23 per share against expectations of a $1.65 loss.

“While the supply chain challenges continue to have an impact, our first quarter results were strong on both the top and bottom line,” she said. “We continue to manage our business dynamically as we navigate ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Speaking to that management, operating income popped to a surprising positive figure of $23.7 million as compared to a $12.7 million operating loss in 2021. The jump was credited to a 190 point gross margin improvement that overcame well understood pressures on supply chains and rising material costs.

Shares rose about 4% after hours on Wednesday.