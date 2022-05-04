FLYHT Aerospace Solutions gets $5.65M purchase order from OEM partner

May 04, 2022 5:16 PM ETFLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLYLF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) said Wednesday it received a $5.65M purchase order for Iridium modems and license fees from a long-time OEM partner.
  • The OEM customer will license FLYLF's technology and deliver the AFIRS 228S system to their European airframer customer for 3 certified aircraft platform types.
  • The products are slated for delivery throughout the rest of 2022.
  • "We are seeing strong recovery of our customers in North America and in Europe, with recovery lagging in SE Asia and China. We expect to see these markets recover late 2022 into early 2023," said FLYLF CEO Bill Tempany.
