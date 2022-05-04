Cactus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $145.9M beats by $6.06M
May 04, 2022 5:19 PM ETCactus, Inc. (WHD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cactus press release (NYSE:WHD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $145.9M (+72.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.06M.
- “Looking ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate revenue growth across all our business lines. In our Product business line, we expect to generate our first revenue in South America during the period. Despite expectations that inflationary pressures will continue to impact our supply chain, our organization has demonstrated its ability to navigate the current market environment. In Rental, supply and demand dynamics appear to be improving while in Field Service, management has recently taken steps to offset inflationary pressures impacting labor and transportation.”