Realty Income reaffirms 2022 guidance after Q1 beat, sees healthy pipeline

May 04, 2022 5:20 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance after Q1 results exceeded the average analyst estimate.

"Operations remain strong, and our business is, by design, well-positioned to excel amidst a variety of macroeconomic climates," said President and CEO Sumit Roy. "During the quarter, we invested approximately $1.6B in high-quality real estate and are encouraged by a healthy pipeline of opportunities globally."

2022 normalized FFO guidance reaffirmed at $3.88-$4.05; $3.95 consensus.

Q1 adjusted FFO was $0.98 per share, normalized FFO was $1.02 per share; both beat the $0.97 consensus. Normalized FFO rose from $0.89 per share in Q4 2021 and $0.72 in Q1 2021.

Still, Realty Income's (O) shares are slipping 1.0% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Q1 revenue of $807.3M topped the $748.7M consensus and increased from $685.0M in the prior quarter and $442.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store rental revenue of $629.9M rose 4.1% Y/Y.

Total expenses of $608.8M jumped from $303.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy was 98.6% at March 31, 2022 vs. 98.5% at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on May 5 at 2:30 PM ET.

