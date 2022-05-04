Regional Management GAAP EPS of $2.67 beats by $0.82, revenue of $120.85M beats by $2.42M
May 04, 2022 (NYSE:RM)
- Regional Management press release (NYSE:RM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.67 beats by $0.82.
- Revenue of $120.85M (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.42M.
- “We continue to experience strong loan demand across all channels, and we remain well-positioned to capture additional market share,” added Mr. Beck. “We expanded our operations to Mississippi in February, and in late March, we began piloting end-to-end digital lending. We are excited to introduce this new lending channel, which allows us to offer our small and large loan products on an entirely digital basis without intervention by our team, from the point of application through loan proceeds distribution. Moving ahead, we are focused on maintaining our strong credit profile and will continue executing on our long-term strategies of digital innovation, geographic expansion, and product and channel development. We look forward to continuing our delivery of profitable growth, sustainable returns, and long-term value to our shareholders.”