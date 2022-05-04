Safety Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99, revenue of $195M
May 04, 2022 5:23 PM ETSafety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Safety Insurance press release (NASDAQ:SAFT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99.
- Revenue of $195M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Safety’s book value per share decreased to $58.47 at March 31, 2022 from $62.47 at December 31, 2021, resulting from the impact of interest rate changes on the value of our fixed maturity portfolio.
- Board approved and declared a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock, payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.