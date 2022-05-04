EV fleet vehicle maker Envirotech Vehicles files to uplist to Nasdaq, hold IPO

EV fleet vehicle maker Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:EVTV) has filed to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and hold an initial public offering.

The company didn’t specify the size and pricing of the proposed deal. Roth Capital is serving as lead bookrunner, according to an SEC filing.

EVTV changed its name from Adomani in May after acquiring Envirotech Drive Systems. The company specializes in building zero-emissions medium-to-heavy duty EVs for public and private fleet operators. It also manufactures EV drive train systems.

The EV maker plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol EVTV.

The company is currently operating in the red. For 2021, EVTV reported a net loss of $7.7M on revenue of $2M.

EVTV shares are currently traded OTC. The company had a market capitalization of $86M as of Wednesday evening, according to SA data.