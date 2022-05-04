Pioneer Q1 results - monster dividend, stable production
May 04, 2022 5:24 PM ETPXDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
Pioneer (PXD) released Q1 earnings after the bell Wednesday, beating Street estimates, announcing a best-in-class Q2 dividend and managing concerns around previously announced production challenges:
- Earnings - the company posted $7.74 in adjusted earnings per share for Q1, versus Street expectations for $7.36.
- Cash flow - Pioneer (PXD) generated $2.3b in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.1% of its current market cap.
- Capital allocation - the board declared a base-plus-variable dividend of $7.38 per share (11.7% yield), and repurchased $250m of shares in the quarter (<1% of shares outstanding).
- Guide - management filed an 8K on April 28th, flagging supplier challenges that would impact Q2 production; volumes for the second quarter are expected to fall less than 1% from Q1 levels, and be in-line with annual guidance; the capital budget was maintained.
Despite operational challenges, the Company delivered Q1 volumes ahead of the mid-point of annual guidance. The Company plans to hit annual production guidance in Q2, despite the non-recurring challenge. This points to the potential for Pioneer (PXD) beating the mid point of annual production guidance. Management plans to return 88% of Q1 free cash flow to shareholders. Given the potential for a production beat in 2022, and strong commitment to shareholders, Pioneer (PXD) shares are likely to trade well following the release.