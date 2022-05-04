Volaris says April demand grew 31.6%, load factor at 84.6%

  • Volaris (NYSE:VLRS), a Mexican ultra-low-cost airline, on Wednesday reported its Apr. traffic results.
  • VLRS' capacity (ASMs) increased 28.1% Y/Y and demand (RPMs) grew 31.6% Y/Y, resulting in load factor of 84.6% (+2.3 pp Y/Y).
  • VLRS transported 2.6M passengers in Apr., up 34.6% Y/Y.
  • Apr. passenger demand (RPMs) in domestic Mexican and international markets increased 26.8% and 48.3%, respectively, Y/Y.
  • The airline transported 54.7% more passengers YTD than in the first 4 months of 2021, with a load factor of 83.8% (+4.4 pp Y/Y).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.