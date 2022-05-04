Volaris says April demand grew 31.6%, load factor at 84.6%
May 04, 2022 5:25 PM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS), a Mexican ultra-low-cost airline, on Wednesday reported its Apr. traffic results.
- VLRS' capacity (ASMs) increased 28.1% Y/Y and demand (RPMs) grew 31.6% Y/Y, resulting in load factor of 84.6% (+2.3 pp Y/Y).
- VLRS transported 2.6M passengers in Apr., up 34.6% Y/Y.
- Apr. passenger demand (RPMs) in domestic Mexican and international markets increased 26.8% and 48.3%, respectively, Y/Y.
- The airline transported 54.7% more passengers YTD than in the first 4 months of 2021, with a load factor of 83.8% (+4.4 pp Y/Y).