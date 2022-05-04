Synaptics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.55 (+74.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $464.65M (+42.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.