Live Nation Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.77 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.88B (+546.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LYV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.