Goldman Sachs BDC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.45 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $85.44M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GSBD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.