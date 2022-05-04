Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +18.3% post-market Wednesday after routing Q1 earnings estimates and raising full-year guidance for earnings and sales, as it capitalizes on record high prices for lithium.

Q1 net income rose to $253.4M, or $2.15/share, from $95.7M, or $0.84/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA jumped 88% Y/Y to $432M, or 107% excluding last June's sales of the Fire Chemistry Services business.

Q1 lithium net sales surged 97% Y/Y to $550.3M, due to higher pricing (66%) and volumes (31%) and a one-time sale of spodumene produced during the initial startup of the MARBL Lithium Wodgina mine; segment adjusted EBITDA for the full year is expected to grow 200%-225% Y/Y.

Q1 bromine net sales rose 28% to $359.6M, due to higher pricing (+25%) and slightly higher volumes (+3%); adjusted EBITDA for the full year is expected to grow 15%-20%.

Saying its outlook for 2022 has "improved based on expectations of continued demand growth and tightness in the markets it serves," Albemarle (ALB) raised its FY 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$12.25 from $5.65-$6.65 previously, far above $6.22 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $5.2B-$5.6B from its earlier outlook for $4.2B-$4.5B, also easily beating $4.4B consensus.

The company also forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.7B-$2B and adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%-36%, citing continued strength in pricing.

Albemarle (ALB) shares rose 9.2% in Wednesday's trading after lithium mining peer Livent also reported strong quarterly earnings and raised full-year guidance.

Albemarle's (ALB) price return shows a 7% YTD decline but a 29% rise during the past year.