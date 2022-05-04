Applied Optoelectronics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.30 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $53.13M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.