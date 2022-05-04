Covetrus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (vs. -$0.11 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVET has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.