Orion Office REIT FFO of $0.49 beats by $0.01, revenue of $53.21M misses by $0.55M

May 04, 2022 5:33 PM ETOrion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Orion Office REIT press release (NYSE:ONL): Q1 FFO of $0.49 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $53.21M misses by $0.55M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company’s portfolio occupancy rate was 88.3%, with 67.0% of annualized base rent derived from tenants with an investment grade credit rating, and the portfolio’s weighted average remaining lease term was 4.1 years.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Orion had $353.2M of liquidity, comprised of $19.2M cash on hand and $334M of undrawn availability on the company’s revolving credit facility.
  • FY22 guidance:

