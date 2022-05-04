Asensus Surgical down 4% post market following quarterly top line miss
May 04, 2022 5:38 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) fell 4% in after-hours trading after reporting Q1 2022 revenue that fell below consensus estimates.
- Net loss widened ~10% year over year to $19.1M, but still beat consensus.
- Revenue of ~$1.07M in the quarter was a ~49% drop from Q1 2021. Revenue in its largest segment -- product -- fell to $347K from ~$1.4M.
- Asensus (ASXC) said that during Q1, surgeons performed more 650 procedures using its Senhance System, a 31% increase compared to Q1 2021. U.S.-based procedure volumes increased 4%, EMEA increased 51%, and Asia increased 3%.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Asensus (ASXC) as a hold.