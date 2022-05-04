Paylocity Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:37 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.64M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.