EPR Properties stock rises after 2022 guidance boost, Q1 beat

May 04, 2022 5:37 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares are rising nearly 2% in Wednesday afterhours trading as the REIT boosted its FFOAA guidance following an upbeat first quarter.
  • “Our pipeline is ramping meaningfully, and we continue to expect the pace of investment to accelerate into the back half of the year," said CEO and President Greg Silvers.
  • It sees FFOAA per share of $4.39-4.55 in 2022 vs. $4.30-4.50 in the prior view.
  • Meanwhile, revenue in the first quarter totaled $157.5M compared the consensus of $145.54M and $111.77M in the year-ago period. Q1 FFO of $1.16 topped the average analyst estimate of $1.03 and jumped from $0.52 in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 rental revenue of $139.6M gained from $102.6M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $122.8M vs. $82.25M in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call on May 5 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In mid-April, EPR Properties declared a monthly dividend of $0.275 per share.
