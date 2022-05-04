Pool raises dividend by 25% to $1/share; boosts stock buyback plan to $600M
May 04, 2022 5:43 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) declares $1.00/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $0.80.
- Forward yield 0.96%
- Payable May 27; for shareholders of record May 16; ex-div May 13.
- The Board also authorized an additional $196.2M under its existing share repurchase program for the purchase of the company’s common stock in the open market at prevailing market prices. This amount adds to the $403.8M remaining under its existing authorization as of May 3, 2022, bringing its total authorization available to $600M.