Baudax Bio GAAP EPS of -$3.17 misses by $1.32, revenue of $0.42M misses by $0.16M
May 04, 2022 5:39 PM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio press release (NASDAQ:BXRX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$3.17 misses by $1.32.
- Revenue of $0.42M (+110.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.16M.
- Shares -6% AH.
- “We are actively working to expand the ANJESO label in additional patient populations. To that end, we commenced a Phase IV clinical trial evaluating ANJESO in multiple age groups of pediatric patients, with the dosing of one of the age cohorts. We look forward to the advancement of our novel neuromuscular blocking agents during the first half of 2022, including BX1000 progressing into the next clinical study in surgical patients, and the commencement of a dose-escalation study evaluating BX2000 in healthy volunteers. For BX3000, we are completing certain preclinical work and anticipate advancing into the clinic in late 2022 or early 2023.”