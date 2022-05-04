ACRES Commercial Realty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:39 PM ETACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (vs. -$0.01 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.85M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.