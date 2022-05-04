AnaptysBio GAAP EPS of -$1.31 misses by $0.32, revenue of $0.97M misses by $4.08M

May 04, 2022 5:41 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AnaptysBio press release (NASDAQ:ANAB): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.31 misses by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $0.97M (-91.4% Y/Y) misses by $4.08M.
  • Shares -1.6% AH.
  • Top-line data from the ongoing imsidolimab (anti-IL-36R Ab) HARP Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa is anticipated in Q3 2022.
  • Top-line data from the ongoing imsidolimab GEMINI-1 Phase 3 trial in GPP is anticipated in Q4 2023.
  • Top-line data from the ongoing rosnilimab (anti-PD-1 agonist Ab) AZURE Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe alopecia areata is anticipated in H1 2023.
