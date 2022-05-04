Apache Q1 results - production down, capex up

Apache (APA) released Q1 results after the close Wednesday, missing earnings expectations, but generating strong free cash flow. Management pointed to reduced production in Q2, relative to Q1 levels, while lowering annual production guidance in Egypt and the North Sea. Apache (APA) management is also the first US E&P to lift capital spending guidance for the explicit purpose of accelerating activity, testing the market's appetite for last cycle's E&P business model:

Earnings - the Company posted $1.92 in adjusted earnings per share, against Street expectations for $2.09.

Cash flow - Apache (APA) generated $675m in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.8% of the current market cap.

Capital allocation - the board retired $1.3b in bonds and repurchased ~$260m in shares (1.8% of shares outstanding).

Guide - management bumped the capex guide ~8% to $1.7b, reflecting accelerated drilling plans in Suriname and in non-operated US JVs; the company also pointed to Q2 production volumes ~2.7% below Q1 results.

The Street would likely look past the earnings miss and even the production guidance, given strong free cash flow. However, tepid shareholder returns, and an increase in capex to fund activity will be a test for the market. Apache (APA) is the first US upstream producer to lift capital spending to fund growth, breaking with most in the industry who've committed to very strong shareholder returns.