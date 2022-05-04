Hycroft Mining reports Q1 results
May 04, 2022 5:44 PM ETHycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- In Q1 Hycroft Mining press release (NASDAQ:HYMC) continued to improve with a 0.29 trailing 12-month total reportable incident frequency rate at the end of the first quarter of 2022, well below industry average of 1.75.
- Production - Gold production for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was 5,358 ounces and silver production was 16,861 ounces, in line with forecast.
- Strengthened Balance Sheet: The Company ended the first quarter with a cash position $172.8 million.
- During the quarter the Company raised gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million through a $55.9 million private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment and $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program.
- Shares +0.79% AH.