Hot Stocks: LYFT, UBER drop; AMRN plunges 40%; DENN sets low; LTHM, IMXI rally

Signs that the Federal Reserve won't pursue the most aggressive rate-hiking strategy sparked a late buying spree on Thursday, with the major U.S. equity averages all rising by about 3%. The central bank raised its key rate by 50 basis points, the biggest one-time increase since 2000, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discounted the chance that future increases would be any higher than that.

While most market segments rallied on the Fed news, ride-hailing and food delivery stocks came under pressure following disheartening quarterly updates from Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

Elsewhere in the market, a disastrous earnings report sent Amarin (AMRN) lower by more than 40%. At the same time, Denny's (DENN) dropped on disappointing results and inflation concerns, sending the stock to a new low.

Among the standout gainers on the session, Livent (LTHM) and International Money Express (IMXI) both rallied on strong financial figures.

Sector In Focus

The ride-hailing and food delivery sector took a serious hit following the release of quarterly reports from industry heavyweights Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER). Grubhub parent Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) also lost ground.

LYFT led the retreat, falling by almost 30%. The company reported a wider-than-expected loss and soft guidance, as the ride-hailing service increased incentives to attract drivers -- a move Wedbush called out for "spending money like a 1980s Rock Star."

UBER also lost ground after its quarterly report, slipping almost 5%. The company's revenue topped expectations but it delivered a cautious take on the current environment, warning of regulatory risks and lower margins for the taxis it has added to its platform.

Falling in sympathy with its gig-economy rivals, JTKWY dropped 5% on the day. DoorDash (DASH) dropped early in the session following the LYFT and UBER results but recovered late in the day, eventually posting a gain of 3%.

Standout Gainer

Livent (LTHM) reported Street-beating quarterly results and raised its forecast for the full year, prompting a stock rally of nearly 30%.

The chemical manufacturing firm reported a surge in its bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA nearly doubling from the previous quarter. The firm attributed the increase to strong consumer demand and improvement in conditions in the lithium market.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 56% from last year. At the same time, LTHM dramatically raised its full-year revenue forecast, saying it now expects a top-line figure of $755M to $835M. Previously, the firm had predicted $540M-$600M.

LTHM jumped $6.59 to close at $28.55. This marked its highest close since December.

Standout Loser

Amarin (AMRN) plunged 43% following the release of disappointing quarterly results. The maker of drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease also suspended its revenue forecast.

With a loss that widened dramatically from last year, the company missed expectations for both its top and bottom lines. Revenue plunged 34% from last year.

The deterioration in the firm's financial figures came as its main product, the prescription fish oil pill Vascepa, faced increased generic competition. Sales of the product dropped 33%.

AMRN finished Wednesday's session at $1.56, a decline of $1.18 on the day. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $1.45. The stock has lost about two-thirds of its value over the past year.

Notable New High

International Money Express (IMXI) got a lift from the release of its latest earnings report, exceeding expectations with its Q1 results and issuing solid guidance. Boosted by the financial figures, shares rose 8% to reach a new high.

The company reported quarterly profit that came in above analysts' consensus. Meanwhile, revenue jumped 21% to $114.7M.

Looking ahead, IMXI reiterated its revenue guidance and raised the forecast for its bottom-line figures. The firm said net income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA would likely top its previous forecast, thanks to "better-than-anticipated operating efficiencies."

Boosted by the earnings news, IMXI jumped to an intraday 52-week high of $22.86. The stock moderated from there but still finished at $21.42, a gain of $1.55 on the day.

Notable New Low

A disappointing quarterly profit and worries about inflation prompted a sharp slide in Denny's (DENN), which fell nearly 14% to reach a new 52-week low.

The restaurant chain reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations, despite revenue that rose nearly 28% from last year. Meanwhile, management noted in a conference call that inflation concerns could cut into its future results.

"Global events in March contributed to additional inflation concerns, driving record-high gas prices and additional supply chain disruptions, which ultimately weighed on our consumer sentiment and sales trends in March," CEO John Miller said.

DENN dropped $1.81 to close at $11.31. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $10.87.

The slide accelerated downward pressure that the stock has seen since mid-February. Shares are now down about 31% over the past six months.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.