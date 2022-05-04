Seacoast Banking agrees to acquire Drummond Banking Company
May 04, 2022 6:00 PM ETSeacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) has agreed to acquire Drummond Banking Company, the parent company of Drummond Community Bank based in Chiefland, Florida.
- The transaction, expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2022, is valued at ~$173.2M based on Seacoast’s closing price of $33.72 as of May 3, 2022.
- Drummond operates 18 branches across North Florida with deposits of ~$932M and $543M loans as of March 31, 2022.
- The deal will help expand Seacoast's presence into new and emerging Florida markets, including Ocala and Gainesville. Seacoast also expects the transaction to be 8.6% accretive to EPS in 2023, with modest dilution of tangible book value per share that will be earned back in 1.6 years.