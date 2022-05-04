Muscular dystrophy drug developer PepGen sets terms for $101M IPO

Muscular dystrophy drug developer PepGen (PEPG) has set more terms for its proposed $101M initial public offering.

The biotech company said in a filing that it now plans to offer 7.2M shares for $13 to $15 per share, which would raise around $101M if priced at $14 per share.

PepGen plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PEPG. BofA Securities, SVB Securities, Stifel and Wedbush PacGrow are serving as underwriters.

Underwriters are expected to be granted an option to buy up to 1.1M additional shares to cover overallotments. If priced at $15 per share, the deal could generate gross proceeds of up to $124 million, including the underwriter’s option.

The deal appears to have been upsized. In a filing made on April 15, PepGen indicated it planned to raise up to $115M.

PepGen’s lead product, PEGN-EDO51, is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company plans to use a bulk of the proceeds to further clinical development of the product.

The biotech group is still operating in the red. For 2021, PepGen reported a net loss of $27M with no revenue.

